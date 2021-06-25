Cancel
US: NY Fed's GDP Nowcast declines to 3.4% for Q2 after this week's data

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US economy is expected to grow by 3.4% and 4.1% in the second and the third quarter of 2021, respectively, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York's latest Nowcasting Report showed on Friday. "News from this week’s data releases decreased the nowcast for 2021:Q2 by 0.3 percentage point and...

