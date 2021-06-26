Channel One Regional Food Bank makes welcoming remodel

Mancini Beverage, including all of its Connecticut and Rhode Island sales divisions, kicked off a two-state food bank fundraiser through its Helping Hands Committee. “The [food banks] have been struggling to meet the needs of our communities throughout the pandemic, and they need our help now more than ever,” said Keith Morris, Co-chair of the Mancini Beverage Helping Hands Committee. The company’s employees have been supporting the initiative through monetary and food donations, volunteering by packing and delivering food items, and raising awareness through encouragement of friends and family on social media using #MBHelpingHands and #MBFoodBank, among the monthlong campaign and ongoing, continued efforts. The team targeted a goal of a $10,000 donation to both the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and the Connecticut Food Bank, totaling $20,000 in donations as a result. For more information, or to donate or volunteer, visit mancinibeverage.com/food-bank-fundraisers.