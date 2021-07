Speculators added gross longs to their dollar positions for the third week in a row, taking the net position to the highest level since early June 2020. The upside in the US Dollar Index (DXY) was propped up by increased volatility and rising inflows into the safe haven universe. Of note is that the percentage of net longs on open interest climbed above the 20%, levels last seen in June 2020. Back to that period, DXY experienced quite a selloff from the 97.60 zone to the 92.60/92.00 range recorded in September 2020.