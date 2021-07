"This doesn't end until we're all dead!" Good! Lionsgate has released a trailer for a so-bad-you-have-to-see-this movie called Jurassic Hunt, which is surprisingly not a movie from The Asylum though it definitely looks like it. The world's most dangerous soldiers, mercenaries and big-game hunters arrive at a mysterious hunting reserve to hunt the deadliest game of all. When dinosaurs kill the tour guides in a wilderness park, the surviving trophy hunters must work together to evade the giant human-hungry ancient creatures and all the mercenaries hired to finish them off. This stars Courtney Loggins, Ruben Pla, Joston Theney, Motown Maurice, and Tarkan Dospil. The only way this can be good is if the dinosaurs eat every last one of them. Surprise, surprise, there's barely three shots of awful CGI dinos in the trailer. Don't watch this.