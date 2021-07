The five Great Lakes—Ontario, Erie, Huron, Michigan, and Superior—form the largest freshwater system in the world, bordering eight U.S. states and two Canadian provinces. That’s a heckuva lotta coastline begging to be explored. As America emerges from the haze of the pandemic, travelers who aren’t quite ready to go abroad may seek new ways to experience their own backyard—and the Great Lakes offer no shortage of adventures. From parasailing to shipwreck snorkeling, these lakefront towns have everything you need to pull off an unforgettable vacation by the water this summer.