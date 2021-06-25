Interview: Nick Kroll on the writing process for ‘Big Mouth’ and why the show is relatable to people of all ages [VIDEO]

Who is Nick Kroll? Is he an actor? Is he a comedian? Is he a writer? Is he a producer? Some might say the answer is that he’s a little bit of everything. Based on my conversation with Kroll, I got the sense that he is always evolving not only to better himself artistically but personally as well. His wildly popular animated Netflix series, Big Mouth has become a cultural phenomenon. Is it due to his outrageous characters and the style of animation? Perhaps, but in reality, people are drawn to how authentic the show is. Most if not all of what’s on the show is loosely based on Kroll’s life. When you create from familiar place it often leads to the best work. We touched on that in our discussion as well.