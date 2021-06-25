Cancel
Environment

Weather in the Arid Southwest

By Peggy Hodgkins
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen puffy white clouds appear in the sky above a hot arid landscape, one may wonder “where is that moisture coming from?”. The desert southwest is unique in many ways and the weather patterns are no exception. We talk about weather with Tony Merriman, meteorologist and outreach coordinator from the National Weather Service office in Flagstaff, AZ. We discuss the large and small scale factors that contribute to the aridity and the (hopefully) moisture we have here on the Colorado Plateau.

