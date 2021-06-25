Weather in the Arid Southwest

Effective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-10 19:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Motorists can expect brief but sudden changes in visibility and ponding of water on highways as storms move through the area. Accumulations of small hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO AND EAST CENTRAL CATRON COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM MDT At 640 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms south of Datil and Old Horse Springs, moving southwest at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Heavy rain will also be possible with these storms. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Socorro and east central Catron Counties.