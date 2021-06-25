Can Allergies Cause a Sore Throat? The Experts Weigh In
Allergy season is in full effect, and if you tend to suffer from them, you know that there's nothing pleasant about the sneezing, stuffy nose, and itchy or watery eyes that come with them. Of course, those aren't the only three symptoms that can accompany allergies-some allergy sufferers may also find that they experience a sore throat as well. But it can be tricky to figure out if you're dealing with a sore throat from allergies or from a cold or virus. Here's what experts want you to know.