Stone County, MO

Stone County boating accident claims life of Mt. Vernon senior citizen Hull

Lawrence County Record
 16 days ago

A Mt. Vernon man drowned in a boating accident when his canoe overturned on Tuesday, June 15. According to an accident report filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Willis Hull, 87, was navigating his 1977 Greenbank Boatworks canoe upstream on the James River, about a half mile downstream from the Hootentown Access, in Stone County. While he was fighting the current, Hull’s canoe capsized, and he was ejected.

