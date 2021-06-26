Parker County Deputies Arrest 4 Following String of Thefts Targeting RVs, Motorcycles
Four people are in custody, accused of operating a theft ring targeting RVs, motorcycles, and electronics in Parker County. The Parker County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 25-year-old Lacey Lyn Barton, of Springtown; 21-year-old Elijah Zain Franklin, of Springtown; 32-year-old Andrew Scott Robertson, of Weatherford; and 25-year-old Haleigh Breighann Baker, of Azle. All four face a variety of theft charges.www.nbcdfw.com