Marshalltown, IA

Calkins, Dean “Butch” - March 4, 1945-June 23, 2021

Iowa Falls Times-Citizen
 17 days ago

MARSHALLTOWN- Dean Calkins, 76, of 520 Bromley St., Marshalltown, died Wednesday afternoon, June 23, 2021, at the Iowa River Hospice House. Funeral services and a celebration of his life will be held at Mitchell Family Funeral Home with a visitation Monday, June 28, from 5-7 p.m. and a funeral service on Tuesday, June 29, at 10:30 a.m. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Dean and his family. For questions or to leave a condolence, please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.

