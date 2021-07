The PLAY: Cannons -1.5 (-110) The Cannons have struggled in the win column, sitting at 1-4 on the year SU however they face a struggling team in the Waterdogs tonight who sit at 2-3. The Cannons have no excuse to have 1 win on the year as they sit at 2nd in overall points scored and 2nd in overall save percentage as well. With veteran leadership of Lyle Thompson, Paul Rabil & Brodie Merrill, Cannons LC know how important this game is in getting their season back on track against a struggling goalie in Waterdogs Dillon Ward.