South Coast Plaza Carousels Reopen

By Alan Gibbons
orangecoast.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFolks entertaining children who love a horse ride can rejoice today as the two carousels at South Coast Plaza reopen after a 15-month hiatus, the longest in the 54-year history of South Coast Plaza. The larger carousel, near The Hall Global Eatery, changes for the seasons, with bunnies in the...

www.orangecoast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
