Re: Do you have any reading comprehension skills or do you just

We can talk all day, you fans are kings of talk, but you just can’t get past not being able to close the deal. It’s probably a lot that we can beat your daddy and you can’t. Oh, I’m not touchy in the slightest. In fact, it’s my pleasure to troll your weak constitution given you actually think we care anything about an ancient record that has been as stale as your coaching staffs for the past 40 years. Poor dawg fans. One thing is certain, once you guys lose, no one will see or hear from any of you whiners until “next year...” pathetic.