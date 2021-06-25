Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Stars of the show: At the Reno Rodeo, the animals are athletes, too

By Kirsten Moran
nevadasportsnet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome Reno Rodeo fans might think the cowboys and cowgirls who compete are the only athletes in the arena. But at the Wildest Richest Rodeo in the West, the animals are athletes, too. "Without the animals, we wouldn't have a rodeo," former Reno President Tom Cates said. "That's what the...

nevadasportsnet.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Animals#Horses#The Reno Rodeo#The Wildest Richest Rodeo#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
Sheridan, WYSheridan Press

2021 rodeo to feature talents of up-and-coming star

Don’t let her age fool you. While she’s only 11 years old, Canadian horse-trick rider Piper Yule is considered one of the up-and-coming stars in rodeo. “She’s a pretty darn phenomenal young lady,” said Billy Craft, president of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. “What she’s doing at her age is great. She performs at a level normally reserved for people much older than her.”
Holyoke, COholyokeenterprise.com

Rodeo Bible Camp shows many tricks

Multitasking scripture and bull riding was a feat for many youth who went to Rodeo Bible Camp last week. From June 23-26, 28 youth from ages 8-18 and seven instructors from the camp joined together at the Phillips County Fairgrounds to discuss both the Bible and roping techniques. This is the first year for the Bible camp to be hosted in Holyoke.
Sportslehifreepress.com

Fans give 2021 Lehi Round-up Rodeo 5 stars

Three nights of sell-out crowds whooped, hollered and applauded during the events of this year’s Lehi Round-up Rodeo. Nearly 20,000 fans attended Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights’ festivities. Everyone was excited to be back to the arena after a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 cancellation. Traditions of the past...
San Angelo, TXkksa-am.com

2022 Dates Announced for Stock Show and Rodeo

On Tuesday, the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo Association announced the dates for events in 2022. The 90th Annual Livestock Show will be held in February, followed by the Rodeo and Midway are scheduled for April. The SASSRA said in a statement, " With the success of the April event in 2021, the Association will hol the 2022 Rodeo and Midway events April 1 - April 17, 2022. The increased prize money top the rodeo payout for 2021 will be a large incentive for contestants to continue to make their rounds to San Angelo." More information will be released in the coming weeks.
PetsTurnto10.com

Olympic athletes show devotion to their pets

The dedication it takes to a sport to make an Olympic team is so great, it is only rivaled by the devotion many Olympians have for their pets. The Tokyo Olympics begin July 23 on NBC.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio Rodeo ropes all-star entertainment lineup for 2022

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo will make its grand return in February 2022 with an exciting lineup of musical talent to go along with all the rodeo action. On June 30, the rodeo announced its 2022 headlining performers, coinciding with the 10 am launch of ticket sales. Heading to Alamo City will be a host of big-name country stars, two classic rock groups, and one celebrated Conjunto musician.
SportsHouston Chronicle

Monster Energy, The Official Energy Drink Partner of X Games 2021, Is Ready to Bring the Heat to Summer X Games with Its Team of the World's Best Competing Athletes

The world’s greatest action sports showcase returns! After a year of pandemic lockdown, the summer edition of X Games is back to award medals and push the progression across BMX, skateboarding and motocross disciplines from July 14 – 18, 2021. The world’s greatest action sports showcase returns! After a year...
Vernal, UTbasinnow.com

Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo Truly The ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’

You’ve heard the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo called the ‘Greatest Show On Dirt’ and this year that is especially proving true. It’s a wonderful show each year but this year is extra special, shares Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo vice president Carson Young. With world champions competing and NFR qualified livestock, Young says the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo is like having the NFR right here in Vernal. “[The DRR] traces its roots back to 1924 when the rodeo was known as the Golden West Days. Throughout the years, the name changed a few times: the Blue Mountain Rodeo, the Uintah Basin Rodeo, the Vernal Rodeo, the Vernal Professional Rodeo, the Vernal Championship Rodeo, and finally, as it has been known for 60 years, the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo. [The DDR] was sanctioned as a professional rodeo for the first time in 1950 and has been a premier rodeo on the professional circuit every year since then.” There’s two more days of rodeo excitement, today and tomorrow, at the Western Park. Visit www.vernalrodeo.com for events and ticket information.
Red Bluff, CARed Bluff Daily News

Reno, St. Paul, Cody rodeo results

For 10 evenings I watched the Reno Rodeo on Cowboy Channel Plus, while many were there in person from Red Bluff. The Red Bluff Round-Up committee and rodeo fans. Announcers were Bob Tallman and Wayne Brooks. John Harrison was rodeo clown and varied his act during the week, and several nights he was a “trick rider” doing the shoulder stand and around the horn.
Reno, NVPosted by
This Is Reno

PHOTOS: 2021 Reno Rodeo winners

The 2021 Reno Rodeo wrapped up Saturday night after 10 days of action. Here’s a look at some of this year’s winners in the arena. Photos by Ty O’Neil. Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is far more at home in the tear gas filled streets of war torn countries than he is relaxing at home. He has found a place at This Is Reno as a photojournalist. He hopes to someday be a conflict photojournalist covering wars and natural disasters abroad.
Three Forks, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Rodeo star hails from Three Forks

By the time Tayla Moeykens was 3 years old, she was walking the clover leaf pattern by herself. She’s been amping up the speed ever since. Hailing from Three Forks, Tayla is a veteran of the Junior World Finals. “The first year (2017) I ran in Vegas, I used my...
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Arabian Horse Show returns to Reno

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Eight-year-old Vail Ryckebosch takes her horse Cocoa out for a walk at the Region 3 Arabian Horse Association Show. She’s been riding since she was two. But she and Cocoa seem to have hit if off when they became a team about a year ago. “She’s...
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Houston Livestock Show And Rodeo™ Announces New Leadership For 2022 Rodeo

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo board of directors met Tuesday, June 29, to elect new leadership for the 2022 Rodeo, set for Feb. 28 – March 20. Brady F. Carruth was re-elected as chairman of the board. He serves as president of Gulf Coast Capital Corp. Carruth joined the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo in 1970, and in 1982, he joined the Lamb Auction Committee, becoming the committee chair in 1996. He was elected to the board of directors in 1991. In 1998, he was appointed a Show vice president, serving as officer in charge of the Ladies’ Go Texan, Ladies’ Season Box, School Art, Special Children’s and Western Art committees. Carruth has been a member of the Rodeo’s Executive Committee since 2013. Visit rodeohouston.com/About-Us/Our- Team/Volunteers to read his full biography.
Moviesdistrictchronicles.com

Mind Blowing Portrayals of Stars as Athletes

Being an Olympian requires coaching, expertise, focus, and willpower. And if actors need to efficiently paint these athletes, they will want this, too. Countless movies have informed sports activities stars’ tales over time—some popping out victorious and a few not getting the glory. With the Tokyo Olympics simply weeks away,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy