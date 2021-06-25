Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

MilkBoy Live Shows Are Back This Summer After Over a Year Hiatus!

By Hec
wooderice.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilkBoy Live Shows Are Back This Summer After Over a Year Hiatus!. MilkBoy Philly,the landmark locale of the iconic Philadelphia-born brand located in Center City (1100 Chestnut St.) , kicks off the return of live shows at the famed music venue with their “Welcome Back” show featuring performances by Humilitarian, Post Sex Nachos, and Pep Rally – led by Tommy Joyner, owner of MilkBoy – on Friday, July 9, in addition to a string of killer live shows scheduled well into 2022.

