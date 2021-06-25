MilkBoy Live Shows Are Back This Summer After Over a Year Hiatus!

Anticipation for the festival’s 20th anniversary builds as more details are announced. CHILLICOTHE, IL – Summer Camp Music Festival proudly presents the final lineup additions for their 20th Anniversary celebration next month. Get ready for a 2nd set of Billy Strings, plus Dirty Heads, Subtronics, Death Kings (Ryan Stasik, Mike Gantzer, & Mikey Carubba), Ghost-Note, Karina Rykman, KellerSquabi, lespecial, Maggie Rose, MonoNeon, Saxsquatch, & more as they join an already stacked lineup. These performers join the August 20th – 22nd dates along with the majority of the festival’s original 2020 lineup. The following artists are confirmed (new artists bolded) below!