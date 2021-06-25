One dead in crash on U.S. 460 in Campbell County

A Friday-morning crash between a motorcycle and an SUV on U.S. 460 in Campbell County killed one person, police said. According to a Virginia State Police news release, the crash took place at about 6:45 a.m. at U.S. 460 and Doss Road, when a 2012 Mercedes SUV traveling north on Doss Road stopped at the posted stop sign before pulling out across the eastbound lanes of U.S. 460 into the path of an eastbound 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle.