Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Two Arrests
Laurel County Sheriff John Root says K-9 Sgt. Gary Mehler, Deputy Brian France and Deputy Brent France arrested two people during a traffic stop on McWhorter Street. The driver, 56-year-old Jeffrey Doan of East Bernstadt, was operating on a DUI suspended license. The passenger, 53-year-old Constance Banet-Kinworthy of Manchester, was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and a glass meth pipe. Both were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.www.somerset106.com