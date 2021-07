On Wednesday (June 23), China’s president called the Tianhe space station module to express his support for the Shenzhou 12 astronauts and their historic journey. President Xi Jinping called from the Beijing Aerospace Control Center to congratulate the three astronauts on a mission he called a “milestone” for China’s space ambitions, which are led by the China National Space Administration. Shenzhou 12 is the first crewed mission to Tianhe, China’s proposed space station’s 22.5-ton core module, which was launched into low Earth orbit on April 28. On June 17, 6.5 hours after launch, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo landed in Tianhe. “You are the first astronauts to be stationed in Tianhe’s core module, and you will conduct three-month space missions.”