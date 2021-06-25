The Idaho State Board of Education to hold special meeting Monday
The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special Board meeting on Monday, June 28, 2021, starting at 4 p.m. (MDT). The Board will hear a first reading of a draft public higher education Board policy defining Diversity, Educational Equity and Inclusion that includes standards for safeguarding academic freedom, freedom of expression, fostering belonging and to promoting awareness of differing viewpoints on campus.www.kboi.com