Oklahoma state regents approve higher tuition, fees for 12 institutions

By Archiebald Browne
nondoc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Correction: Around 3 p.m. Friday, June 25, Angela Caddell of the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education emailed NonDoc to say that a “clerical error” had been identified in an agenda attachment. Although that attachment listed Redlands Community College as increasing its tuition and fees 1.1 percent, the El Reno-based college did not request or receive a tuition or fee increase. This story’s headline and content have been adjusted to reflect as much.)

