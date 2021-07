I was with a friend the other day, as we both went to an exhibit at the convention center. She stopped and wanted to ask a question about a friend of hers at work. It seems her friend was extremely studious about his money. He was a devout saver. She told me that he would literally buy a bucket of chicken and eat that for lunch throughout the work week. Instead of eating out for lunch, he saved his money to eventually buy a home instead. How much did he save? A little over $100,000 over the years. She told me he was going to make a nice down payment but then later on he was going to take the remaining amount and pay down the mortgage therefore reducing his monthly payment. She asked if that were the right strategy.