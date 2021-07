25 great big classic bike routes, including two excursions to Northern France. Road, gravel and mountain bike. Charlie says… My good friend and Singletrack contributor Markus Stitz created some of the routes in this book, and he really knows his stuff. Every route of his I have ridden has been just brilliant, unforgettable, and great material for adventure stories in the pub over the winter. He really has an eye for finding the best bits. My copy is in the post right now, but this evening I am getting my old Salsa Warbird and bikepacking bags ready for a big ride. Summer is here… gotta grab it while you can.