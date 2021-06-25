Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Earth

By FfxStationHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhere on the island were you when you took the pics? I'd guess -- Spudnut 06/25/2021 12:01PM. They must have some serious tides down there. Interesting. ** -- Stork 06/25/2021 11:15AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to reply.

virginiatech.sportswar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
AstronomyPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Skylab falls to earth

July 11 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1804, U.S. Vice President Aaron Burr killed longtime political foe Alexander Hamilton, the first treasury secretary, in a duel at Weehawken, N.J. In 1847, songwriter Stephen Foster's first major hit, "Oh! Susanna," was performed for the first time, in a...
Photographyvinography.com

Vinography Images: Cloven Earth

Terraces carved into hillsides in the Cienega Valley are framed by the dark line of the San Andreas Fault, in the background. This geologic feature inspired the name of Eden Rift Vineyards, a brand created as part of the rehabilitation of the old Pietra Santa wine estate. INSTRUCTIONS:. Download this...
AstronomyCentral Virginian

GUEST COLUMN: On & Off Earth

While the summer solstice was the longest day of the year, July begins with only three minutes’ less daylight and still a serious need for shade and/or sunscreen. By the time August arrives there will be 39 less minutes of daylight but still, deep into summer, not something anyone is really noticing.
Entertainmentsportswar.com

Love the Griff mention by Ravech.

Did you catch what the analyst dude to his right said afterward? -- CambridgeHoo 07/11/2021 8:43PM. He said “The sound you hear is Jeff Passan cackling behind us.” ** -- MonsterTruck 07/11/2021 8:45PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish to...
AstronomyPosted by
The Voice

On methods of changing the orbit of the Moon and Earth

Who’da thunk that a member of the U.S. Congress could come up with a Bold New Idea (BNI)? By and large, career politicians are not high on anyone’s list of favorite persons, except maybe their campaign contributors; they generally tend to be hyper-cautious, self-centered, and glad-handedness. So, when one of them puts forward a BNI, one ought to sit up and take notice.
GermanyCalaveras Enterprise

Fall to Earth leads to life of service

On Christmas Eve of 50 years ago, 17-year-old Juliane Diller was seated comfortably next to her mother aboard an 86-passenger turboprop bound for Pucallpa, Peru, when they flew into a thunderstorm. Storage bins started flying open, spilling their Christmas contents across isles into laps. A bolt of lightning struck a wing and the plane started to break apart. They were going to crash, and everybody knew it. Flight 508 did in fact crash, and sadly, everybody onboard perished upon impact. But Juliane was not onboard Flight 508 when it crashed. Juliane was jettisoned from Flight 508 while still two miles up in the air. Strapped firmly into her seat, Juliane tumbled 10,000 feet into the thick foliage of a Peruvian triple canopy rainforest that mercifully caught her, broke her fall, and saved her young life.
Museumsabilenescene.com

Sherry Owens: Promise Me the Earth

Visitors to The Grace Museum will be in awe of what they find in the main gallery – a solo-exhibition filled with the dynamic work of Dallas-based artist Sherry Owens. Promise Me the Earth is a challenging sculptural commentary by Owens about the relationship between mankind and nature. “Remnants of...
AstronomyEarth & Sky

Are Earth-like biospheres rare?

With its amazing diversity of life, Earth is unique in our solar system. But how rare is Earth’s biosphere – the thin layer of our world that supports life, extending high into our atmosphere and deep into our oceans – in our Milky Way galaxy? Astronomers are now finding exoplanets, or worlds orbiting distant stars, by the thousands. They estimate that there are billions of exoworlds in our galaxy alone. Surely, the galaxy must be teeming with life. Or is it? Researchers at the University of Naples in Italy suggest otherwise. Their new study suggests that that Earth-like biospheres on potentially habitable exoplanets might be rare.
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Uncle Si Robertson Shares His ‘Mugshots’ Saying ‘I’ll Still Be Free in Jesus’

Ever wanted to see a couple of Si Robertson mugshots? Well then you’re in luck — the Duck Dynasty star has got you covered. Just about everyone knows and loves Si Robertson. After all, the 73-year-old spent 11 seasons making us all laugh as a member of Duck Dynasty. The popular reality television show aired on A&E from 2012 until 2017. He is also a retired reed maker for duck-call at Duck Commander.
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘Wish I could unsee every second of this’: People can’t believe this 16-person ‘entrepreneur’ house in NYC

A now-deleted TikTok video that features a 16-person entrepreneur house in New York City has left social media users baffled. The TikToker who posted the video, @willyhopps, says in the clip that he recently moved into a “mansion” and that he is splitting rent with more than a dozen roommates he met online. He then shows how each of the roommates, who he describes as entrepreneurs, are living.

Comments / 0

Community Policy