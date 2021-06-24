Cancel
Pre-Order Aliens: Fireteam Elite For Neat Cosmetics and More

By Zane Wong
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFans of the Alien series will be looking forward to the end of the Summer. The upcoming game, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be coming out in late-August. Squads of three players will be fighting their way through areas of the Endeavor with various weapons, in a desperate struggle for survival. The newest trailer shows us a few gameplay clips, including customizable Fireteam loadouts and Xenomorph variants. We also get some information regarding the game’s release; a release date and details about extra content.

