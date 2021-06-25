Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Lisa Diane Wedgeworth at Band of Vices

artandcakela.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article“When you touch the celestial in your heart, you will realize that the beauty of your soul is so pure, so vast and so devastating that you have no option but to merge with it. You have no option but to feel the rhythm of the universe in the rhythm of your heart.”

artandcakela.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Continuum#Psychic#Sense Of Self#Band Of Vices#Cola Fellowship
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MusicNPR

Wendy and Lisa

We're dedicating this week's show to music duo Wendy and Lisa. The two are veteran composers and singer/songwriters. They were integral members of Prince's Revolution. Wendy Melvoin and Lisa Coleman were born in the '60s, and were childhood friends. Both of their fathers were members of the legendary Wrecking Crew; a collective of session musicians based in Los Angeles who recorded with just about everyone between the '60s and '70s.
TV & VideosPosted by
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Ernest T. Bass Actor Howard Morris Described Ron Howard as a ‘Doll To Work With’

When you can impress a TV veteran like Howard Morris, then you’ve done something. Ron Howard did it on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Morris, who appeared as mountain man troublemaker Ernest T. Bass, directed some of the show’s episodes. Working with Howard, who played Opie Taylor, proved to be a fantastic experience. Morris came into the show after working for years with comedian Sid Caesar on “Your Show of Shows” as both an actor and writer, too.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Netflix canceled the most watched series in the United States today

A crisis and a missed opportunity for Netflix? Manifest, the most viewed series on the platform in the United States, it was canceled by NBC after its third season and will have no new episodes. The news caused the disappointment of the millions of fans who are already calling for the streaming giant to take charge of the situation. What happened? Is its continuity possible?
YogaPosted by
Amomama

Do You Remember Kyra from 'Reba?' – Scarlett Pomers Took a Break from Acting and Is Focusing on Music

Scarlett Pomers, who played young Kyra on "Reba," is now a beautiful 33-year-old who decided to hit pause on acting to focus on her music career. Scarlett Pomers played Kyra Hart on "Reba," the second child in the family in the popular sitcom. She was a huge part of the show from 2001-2007, after starring on "Star Trek: Voyager" from 1998 to 2001 as Naomi Wildman.
New Orleans, LAkisswtlz.com

Mary J. Blige’s Ex-Husband stole from her?

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Singer Mary J. Blige walks from the stage during the SiriusXM's Heart & Soul Channel Broadcasts from Essence Festival on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images for SiriusXM) Mary J. Blige was married to Kendu Issacs for many...
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
CelebritiesComicBook

William Smith Dead at 88

William Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Burn Gorman, Lou Ferrigno, Michael Rispoli Among 15 Cast in Making of ‘Godfather’ Series at Paramount Plus

“The Offer,” the Paramount Plus drama series that will go behind-the-scenes of the making of “The Godfather,” is adding over a dozen actors to its cast. Burn Gorman has been cast in the series regular role of Charles Bluhdorn, the volatile head of Gulf & Western, while 14 recurring guest stars have also joined the series. Among those is Justin Chambers in the role of Marlon Brando, Lou Ferrigno in the role of Lenny Montana — the former wrestler who played Luca Brasi — and Michael Rispoli as Tommy Lucchese, head of one of the Five Families.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Val Kilmer's Son and Daughter, Who Are Actors Now Too

Movie star Val Kilmer, now 61, publicly revealed in 2017 that he had spent the previous two years receiving treatment for throat cancer. He's been cancer-free for several years, but due to the tracheotomy that saved his life, the Batman Forever actor's voice has changed and he has to use a feeding tube because he can't ingest food orally. Regardless, he's continued to work, most recently piecing together a documentary about his life called Val, which just had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. Although he himself didn't show up to the photo call, Val Kilmer's son and daughter went in his place. To see how Mercedes and Jack Kilmer are following in their dad's footsteps and how they were involved in the moving documentary, read on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy