Technology has made online gambling an industry where no other business can compete. With millions of dollars rolling each day, online casinos have become the target of many fraudulent agents. Many hackers have a full-time job of just trying to hack into the account of an online betting site. Online gamblers have to share a lot of their personal information while joining the gambling website, and they are at risk if the website doesn’t protect them properly. Their money, personal and sensitive information, their identity all at stake here, so a gambling website that takes cybersecurity very seriously is the most successful in the online gambling industry.