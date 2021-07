With about three weeks to go before the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline, the Cubs have reportedly decided to become sellers, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. This could mean that a number of their star players on expiring contracts, including Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez could be on the move. For the Nationals, Bryant represents a premier target at a position of need and he's not the only third baseman that could be on the move before the deadline.