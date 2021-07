You jump to an early lead, you have the crowd behind you, and what do you do with that? Twenty or so minutes into the game I felt the game was boring. It was almost surreal how one could just predict what was coming next: yes, an equalizer from Italy, yes, extra time, yes, penalty kicks, yes, England finding a way to lose... Really frustrating. I really thought them winning Euro 2020 at home was a great story in the making...