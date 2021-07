This charming documentary pays tribute to a group of elderly foragers and their trust canine companions. When I was young, I knew that there was someone called God, who lived way up in the sky. I learned that He made Heaven and Earth and all the bits and pieces in between, which sadly included mushrooms, the sworn enemy of my youthful palette. A while after learning about God, and having gone through five years of Catholic education, I knew I didn’t have much time for them. But, after watching Gregory Kershaw and Michael Dweck’s ambrosial documentary The Truffle Hunters, it’s evident the divine wasn’t far above, but just underfoot – and I’d been converted to give mushrooms another try.