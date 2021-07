Almost three years after plans were first announced, North Hays County Fire/ Rescue (NHCFR) Station #74 has opened its new doors. The new station replaces current Fire Station 74, and is located a bit farther east at Belterra Drive and Sawyer Ranch Road. The facility is approximately 15,000 square feet. The station now houses the district’s first and only ladder truck as well as a fire engine, squad truck, brush truck and water tender truck and one ambulance. Five firefighters will be on duty along with two EMS full time. Additionally, volunteers will serve out of the station bringing the total to 12 staff.