The Week Ahead - US non-farm payrolls, US consumer confidence, manufacturing PMIs - 28th June 2021

US non-farm payrolls – 02/07 – last month saw another miss on US non-farm payrolls, albeit not on the scale of the miss seen in the April numbers, but nonetheless it spoke to a US jobs market which is struggling to add jobs at the rate that was expected back in March. Not only is the US jobs market adding jobs at a slower rate than expected but vacancies are soaring, with over 9m jobs unfilled. The problem appears to be the enormously generous boost to unemployment benefits as a result of the March stimulus package, which meant in a lot of cases it hasn’t been worthwhile returning to the labour force. This year the number of jobs added back has been 166k, 468k, 770k, 278k and 559k in May. While some states are now starting to remove these benefits US jobs growth is likely to underperform until they expire in September, even as vaccination rates increase and the US economy reopens. This could raise concerns about the prospect of wage inflation as employers attempt to entice workers back into employment, by raising salaries. While this may work on some level, until the US economy has completely reopened, the jobs market may well struggle to return to normal and inflation could also start to rise sharply as well. Nonetheless this week’s June payrolls report is still likely to see a decent increase in hiring with around 620k jobs set to be added, while the unemployment rate is expected to slip back to 5.7%, from 5.8%. The ADP report is expected to see a slowdown from the bumper 978k seen in the May numbers, with 480k jobs predicted to be added back. We also need to keep any eye on weekly jobless claims which appear to be levelling out around 400k. A wider concern is the participation rate which has remained stubbornly weak, slipping back to 61.6% in May, and well below pre-pandemic levels of 63.4%. There appears to be a lot of head scratching going on about the lack of a rebound in this indicator raising the prospect that many people may well have retired early and, or left the work force completely, and it may well be that there will be increased focus on this in the weeks and months ahead.