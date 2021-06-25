US: Nonfarm Payrolls probably surged again in June – TD Securities

Senior Economist at UOB Group Alvin Liew assesses the latest US labour market report. “Job creation continued with a robust pace in June for the US economy, reinforcing the pandemic recovery although it was again, not too hot a print to sound the alarm for pre-emptive Fed tightening. The US nonfarm payrolls (NFP) rose by 850,000 jobs in June, an improvement from the upwardly revised 583,000 in May (prelim Est 559,000) and well beating the Bloomberg median estimate of 720,000 jobs. That said, the latest private NFP number (662,000) was lower than the private sector ADP print of 692,000 jobs increase reported on Thu (30 Jun), a trend that persisted in the last few months. The US has now added nearly 15.6 million jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic crippled the US economy in March 2020. That said, employment level is still 7.1mn jobs below the pre-pandemic level (of Feb 2020).”