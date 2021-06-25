US: Nonfarm Payrolls probably surged again in June – TD Securities
Previewing next week's key data releases from the US, "Nonfarm Payrolls probably surged again in June, with the pace up from the +559k in May," said TD Securities analysts. "Some acceleration in the private sector is suggested by the Homebase data, while government payrolls probably benefited from fewer than usual end-of-school-year layoffs. Our forecast implies a still-sizable 6.8mn net decline in payrolls from the pre-COVID level."www.fxstreet.com