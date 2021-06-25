Cancel
Economy

US: Nonfarm Payrolls probably surged again in June – TD Securities

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreviewing next week's key data releases from the US, "Nonfarm Payrolls probably surged again in June, with the pace up from the +559k in May," said TD Securities analysts. "Some acceleration in the private sector is suggested by the Homebase data, while government payrolls probably benefited from fewer than usual end-of-school-year layoffs. Our forecast implies a still-sizable 6.8mn net decline in payrolls from the pre-COVID level."

