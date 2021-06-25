Got a Pioneer Bike Computer? Three Tools & Workarounds Get You Working Again

This is a quick post, more of a PSA than anything. As you may remember, a couple of weeks ago Shimano burned the Pioneer house down (with gasoline and extra hay bales), leaving Pioneer users in one of two states: Temporarily broken, or Permanently broken. Your broke status, like most things in life, depended on where you lived. With the have-nots this time around residing in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Taiwan. These users, going forward, no longer have a way to upload files to 3rd party sites (or Shimano/Pioneer’s own site). This is because Shimano isn’t supporting those countries on their upcoming website.