David Zurawik: ‘The People vs. Agent Orange’ on PBS: The documentary as social conscience

She has a father who is slipping into dementia and has written her and her sons out of his will. Her 21-year-old son won’t leave the nest despite her threats to pour a bucket of water over him to get him out of bed. And after almost three decades as a police detective, she is feeling burned out to the point of a nervous breakdown. And, oh yeah, she just found out from her boss that despite her health, she won’t get a full pension unless she returns to the job and works three more months to make it a full 30 years.