The rescheduled 2021 Tokyo Summer Olympics are just two weeks away, and while the Gophers will have some representation there, they are expected to have a lot more in les than a year when the 2022 Winter games are held in Beijing, China in February. The first step to that came on Friday when USA Hockey announced the roster of 27 players that will enter a residency in Blaine, MN later this summer of which the 23 player USA Olympic roster will be chosen from. Of the 27 players on the list, six are former Minnesota Gophers, and two still could have eligibility with the U and will miss the 2021-22 season.