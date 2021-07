Canova 14U grabbed the lead late in a 5-3 win, but Canova 16U dropped their first game of the season 12-6. Both games were played against Salem/Montrose. Canova 14U took the lead in the seventh with a Kolt Koepsell two-RBI single. This was two of Koepsell’s three RBIs on the day. Luke Koepsell scored on a wild pitch two batters later. He also pitched seven innings in the win. Luke Koepsell had 13 strikeouts and threw 88 pitches.