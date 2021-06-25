As Dangerous Heat Becomes Norm in Pacific Northwest, Will Oregon Pass Needed Climate Bills?

Oregon and Washington are bracing for record-breaking heat this weekend. While extreme heat presents dangers no matter where it occurs, early season heat waves (like this one) occurring in places historically unaccustomed to heat (like the Pacific Northwest) are particularly dangerous for human health. The Oregon legislature has just a few days left in its 2021 session. With two climate-focused bills on the docket this week, will legislators act to protect their constituents from the kind of heat they’re experiencing right now?