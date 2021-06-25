Cancel
Celebrities

Hilaria Baldwin Leans to Breastfeed Edu, 9 Months, After Winning 'Battle' to Get Him into Stroller

By Benjamin VanHoose
Parents Magazine
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHilaria Baldwin wasn't about to undo the work she did to get her son strapped in his stroller. On Wednesday, the What's One More podcast co-host, 37, shared a photo on Instagram of herself breastfeeding her baby boy Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 9½ months, while standing next to his stroller and leaning over him. Edu sits in his stroller while nursing as Hilaria rests her head on her hand.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's 6 Children Sport Matching Boss Baby Looks on the Red Carpet

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's family meant business on the red carpet for the star's upcoming Boss Baby sequel. On Tuesday, June 22, the proud parents brought all six of their children to the New York City premiere for The Boss Baby: Family Business, which can be seen in theaters and on Peacock starting Friday, July 2. The best part of the family's red carpet appearance was that every member, kids included, was dressed as the popular animated franchise's title character, complete with black suit and matching necktie. Plus, some of the little ones went the extra mile with a briefcase and pair of dark shades, as can be seen in the below image. Even...
Hilaria Baldwin Opens Up About Post-Pregnancy Body, Self-Abuse

Hilaria Baldwin is hoping to help women embrace their bodies, and she’s sharing her own ups and downs with body image. The 37-year-old uploaded a video of herself dancing with her 3-month-old daughter Maria Lucia Victoria. “After 5 babies out of my body, 3 chemical pregnancies, 1 miscarriage at 9...
Hilaria Baldwin is culturally 'fluid'

Hilaria Baldwin is culturally "fluid". The 37-year-old yoga instructor was accused of misrepresenting her background late last year after it emerged she was born in Boston, Massachusetts, not the Spanish island of Spain, and she's now reflected on how hard it can feel to "belong" when tied to more than one culture.
Hilaria Baldwin Jokes Husband Alec Baldwin Is ‘Jealous’ of Their Breast-Feeding Babies

Breast envy. Hilaria Baldwin joked about her husband, Alec Baldwin, being “jealous” of their babies while sharing a breast-feeding photo with him on Thursday, July 1. In the screenshot, which she shared via her Instagram Story, one of their little ones latched onto Hilaria’s breast to feed. The “Mom Brain” podcast host, 37, FaceTimed her husband, who appeared to be at home, at the same time, writing, “jealous” alongside Alec’s face.
Hilaria Baldwin addresses much-debated heritage in Instagram post

Hilaria Baldwin is more determined than ever to embrace her diverse cultural roots. In a new Instagram post, the author and yoga instructor reveals that she recently had the opportunity to spend time with her extended family for the first time in nearly two years and says they had some enriching conversations about heritage.
Hilaria Baldwin Defends Herself as "Fluid" After Attempts to Deny Her "Right to Belong"

Hilaria Baldwin continues to have a lot on her mind about cultural identity. The 37-year-old yoga instructor shared a lengthy message to Instagram on Thursday, July 8, in which she shared how herself and husband Alec Baldwin spent time during the pandemic explaining to their six kids that people can feel part of more than one culture. Although Hilaria did not make it explicitly clear, the post appeared to reference her heritage scandal that was spurred late last year. "We talked about how we grew up, our languages, our cultures-multi& very valid," she wrote. "We discussed belonging& how there are people who want to deny others their right to...
Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. The film doc Summer of Soul, directed by Questlove, was screened at Guild Hall by the Hamptons Film Fest. At the exclusive pre-show party, Anne Chaisson, executive director of HIFF, Cristina Cuomo, and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin (with their charming and precocious daughter Carmen) sipped and enjoyed appetizers at The Baker House 1650.
Hilaria Baldwin Celebrates Son Rafael, 6, 'Wearing Clothes' After Years of Only PJs: 'Nice to See'

Hilaria Baldwin is celebrating her son choosing to wear an outfit that isn't pajamas. The mom of six, 37, shared a photo Thursday of 6-year-old Rafael Thomas at a horse ranch wearing a button-up shirt with pants and boots, posing for the camera. In the caption on Instagram, Hilaria pointed out the fashion milestone for her eldest boy after years of Rafael preferring only to dress in PJs.
Hilaria Baldwin Now Claims She's Culturally 'Fluid' After Spanish Heritage Scandal

If you thought Hilaria Baldwin had moved on from last year’s heritage appropriation controversy, well, think again. The yoga instructor, who is married to actor Alec Baldwin, was called out in December for repeatedly presenting herself as Spanish ― a claim publicly corroborated by her husband ― when she was born and raised in Boston by American parents.
Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Brave Chaos On NYC Stroll With All 6 Kids, Aged 3 Mos. To 7 — See Pics

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are parents to six very young children, and enlisted the help of a few nannies while out for a walk in New York City. Alec, 63, and Hilaria Baldwin, 37, have a very busy household! The couple are parents to six youngsters, and were spotted strolling in New York City with all of their kids: Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, Eduardo, 9 months, and Lucia, 3 months. The pair were also joined by a few of their family’s trusted nannies, who helped take care of the brood while out for a walk on June 26 — see all the pics here.
Hilaria Baldwin Is STILL Claiming to Be Spanish

Seven months after being exposed for falsely claiming to be Spanish, Hilaria Baldwin is still at it. In an Instagram post on Thursday, she wrote that she considers herself culturally “fluid.” “We all get to curate our individual expressions of our cultures, languages, who we love, what we believe in, how we dress, present ourselves,” she wrote under a photo of her daughter holding an artwork of paint mixed together. “This is the right that each person should have.”

