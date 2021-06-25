Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Two Start Pitchers for Week 13 (6/28-7/4)

By Anthony Tucker
pitcherlist.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to this week’s edition of the two-start pitcher rankings!. My rankings have four tiers: Set and Forget, Probably Start, Questionable, and Avoid. Set and Forget starters are simply that; get them in your lineup and don’t think twice. The Probably Start tier includes players with the mix of skill and matchups that make them almost certainly two-start plays, but not without some elevated risk compared to the top tier. Questionable starters are those best-suited for daily lineup leagues where you can bench them against the tougher of their two opponents. Finally, we have the Avoid tier which includes two-start SPs who should remain on your bench or on the wire.

www.pitcherlist.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Dylan Bundy
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Zack Greinke
Person
Germán Márquez
Person
Jon Lester
Person
Anthony Desclafani
Person
Brandon Woodruff
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brewers#Coors Field#Cubs#Cardinals#Diamondbacks#Giants#Nats#Tampa Bay#Il#Orioles#Indians#Pirates#Great American Ballpark#Reds#Disco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
Related
MLBpitcherlist.com

Hitters to Start and Avoid in Week 13 (6/28-7/4)

If you’re unfamiliar with this article series, each week I take a look at some hitting matchups you should take advantage of and some hitting matchups you should avoid, based on who the hitters will likely be facing on the mound. So here’s who you should start and avoid in...
MLBpitcherlist.com

SP Future Schedules – All-Star Week Edition

With the MLB All-Star Break quickly approaching, the schedules of starting pitchers will feature additional rest as all teams take a minimum of three days off. The format for this week’s Starting Pitcher Schedules will therefore take a different angle, because 1. the schedules will be more challenging to predict, and 2. the normal format can pick right back up next week.
MLBwolfsports.com

2021 MLB Weekly Recap, Power Rankings (June 28)

The past week in the MLB was headlined by foreign substance checks and moments by the big-market teams led by Philadelphia. Phillies and Nationals get in shouting match over the checking of foreign substances. Phillies-Nats series also had the first game in history where both teams had a grand slam...
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – July 10

Ryan Amore previews Saturday's DFS slate. Saturday night’s main slate features a surprising amount of potential pitchers to pick from considering it’s only six games. And that could be whittled down to five as the weather in Chicago is looking like a potential problem as the Cubs continue to play host to the visiting Cardinals.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Best Bets of the Day – July 11th

Some bettors will spend the next few days diving into Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Game props. Others burned out by an arduous daily grind may relish the much-needed breather. Either road is fine. Just like many players bowing out of the Midsummer Classic to rest, we can all use a break from time to time.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Jackson Pollock

Did you know that A.J. Pollock his 15 home runs last year? It’s a question I spent all winter asking people. It’s easy to get lost in the fray when you play for the Dodgers, especially when you’re as injury-prone as Pollock. 2020’s shortened campaign was the first time Pollock had played in at least 70% of his team’s games since 2015, and he’s appeared in almost exactly two-thirds of Los Angeles’s games played since 2019, a rate that would probably be a disaster for many teams who aren’t the Dodgers, given that the five-year, $60 million deal he signed with them isn’t exactly chump change.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

4 Cubs who need to be traded out of town before deadline

The Chicago Cubs are going nowhere fast, so expect them to be selling off assets this month. The Lovable Losers have lost 11 straight games, and the Chicago Cubs are having a fire sale. There will be no Mary Christmas in July on the North Side of Chicago this year....
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBFOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani reaches upper deck in Seattle with 33rd homer

SEATTLE (AP) — Shohei Ohtani’s league-leading 33rd home run of the season Friday night put him in rare company in the history of the Seattle Mariners' home ballpark. soared into the top deck of right field at T-Mobile Park. The Angels' two-way phenom is the sixth player to reach the upper deck of the right field seats since the stadium opened in 1999. MLB’s Statcast projected the homer at 463 feet.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Catchers to Stream for Week 13 (6/28-7/4)

Catcher is a barren wasteland! Unless you’ve got one of the top catchers, you’re left guessing what to do with the position. My strategy in many leagues is to wait until the last round if I don’t get one of the top guys. Some people go catcherless, which is a legitimate strategy in a head-to-head league if you can properly use that extra spot. But in a roto league, you’re missing valuable production by leaving it empty. So if you missed out on the cream of the crop and need help addressing the problem, look no further. This article will look at the best streaming-caliber catchers for the week ahead.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Weekly Farm Report (6/28/21): No-Hit Performances, Monster Home Runs, Lights-Out Relievers

I’ll be attending my first Cubs minor league game of the season this week and it’s basically all I can think about. It has been nearly two full years since I’ve been able to watch one of the affiliates in live action and, while it will be the veteran-laden Iowa Cubs, that doesn’t at all take away from the excitement. I’ll be in Indianapolis on Thursday night with my Growing Cubs co-host Jimmy Nelligan, so if you’re in the area or at the park and are interested in meeting up at the game, you know how to find me.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

SF Giants hitting prospects week in review (6/26-7/2)

Make sure to revisit our weekly SF Giants prospect rundowns to keep up with each of their minor-league affiliates. If you do not feel well acclimated to the prospects throughout the farm system, you might want to revisit our prospect week articles that detailed the system from the top prospects to lower-level fringes. If you’re just interested in the biggest names, then the preseason SF Giants top 31 prospects list is the one-stop-shop for you.
MLBphillyinfluencer.com

Your Monday Meal Ticket (6/28/21)

And we’re back! Another week, another time to gain some winnings. Up against it today so going right into the picks!. I’ve loved this pick twice and have gone 1-1, but admittedly I was right for the wrong reasons the first time, so I’m going with it one last time unless it proves me right. Matt Manning (Tigers starting pitcher) was an absolutely mess in the minor leagues this season (1-3, 8.07 ERA, 1.55 WHIP). This will be his third start in the big leagues, and so far he has been much better in the Majors than the minors this year (1-1, 3.38 ERA, 1.22 WHIP). It still just smells way to fishy to me.

Comments / 0

Community Policy