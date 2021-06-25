Cancel
MLB

Top 100 Relievers for Save+Hold Leagues: 6/25

By Rick Graham
pitcherlist.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a league where we are seeing decreasing spin rates left and right, Scott Barlow has actually seen an increase over the past week, with both his curve and slider up over 120 RPM’s in his last outing. For the season, Barlow ranks in the top 25 amongst all qualified relievers in xFIP, K%, CSW%, and SwStr%. He has been able to up his fastball velocity this season to 95.7 MPH, up .8 MPH from last year while his slider is up almost two MPH and continues to get whiffs at a 42% clip. Barlow remains the only consistent reliever in the Royals bullpen at the moment, and while you’d like to see a lower walk rate and fewer barrels, he still remains one of the more underrated relievers in the game.

