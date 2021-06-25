Bets of the Day — June 25

Ryan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball. It’s anecdotal on my part, but this game just feels like an impending slugfest like one of those reminiscent of the mid-2000s where the Yankees could never seem to get either Manny Ramirez or David Ortiz out with runners on if their lives depended on it. Or the bases empty for that matter. Now in typical baseball fashion here comes the impending 3-2 pitcher’s duel. Anyways, Martín Pérez has some pretty drastic splits against lefties he’s effective with an xwOBA allowed of .301 over the last two seasons. Against righties though, that number jumps to .349. He’ll basically face nothing but righty power tonight against the Yankees. On the other side, while Domingo Germán has been very effective with a .316 xwOBA allowed and 4.04 xERA, his K rate is fairly modest at just 22% on the year. This Boston lineup has been productive this year with a .325 wOBA, sixth in baseball, so they are certainly more than capable, especially considering the backdrop that is Fenway Park, where runs can happen in a blink.