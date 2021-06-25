Cancel
MLB

Bets of the Day — June 25

By Ryan Amore
pitcherlist.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Amore highlights Friday's best bets around baseball. It’s anecdotal on my part, but this game just feels like an impending slugfest like one of those reminiscent of the mid-2000s where the Yankees could never seem to get either Manny Ramirez or David Ortiz out with runners on if their lives depended on it. Or the bases empty for that matter. Now in typical baseball fashion here comes the impending 3-2 pitcher’s duel. Anyways, Martín Pérez has some pretty drastic splits against lefties he’s effective with an xwOBA allowed of .301 over the last two seasons. Against righties though, that number jumps to .349. He’ll basically face nothing but righty power tonight against the Yankees. On the other side, while Domingo Germán has been very effective with a .316 xwOBA allowed and 4.04 xERA, his K rate is fairly modest at just 22% on the year. This Boston lineup has been productive this year with a .325 wOBA, sixth in baseball, so they are certainly more than capable, especially considering the backdrop that is Fenway Park, where runs can happen in a blink.

MLBSportsGrid

June 27 MLB Betting Guide: Aces Everywhere

The weekend closes with a full day of MLB baseball action featuring several of the top pitchers in the league squaring off, ensuring appointment-viewing TV. Keep an eye on the weather in St. Louis. With the current forecast calling for rain in the Midwest, there is a potential washout in the series finale between the Pirates and Cardinals.
MLBpitcherlist.com

SP Future Schedules – All-Star Week Edition

With the MLB All-Star Break quickly approaching, the schedules of starting pitchers will feature additional rest as all teams take a minimum of three days off. The format for this week’s Starting Pitcher Schedules will therefore take a different angle, because 1. the schedules will be more challenging to predict, and 2. the normal format can pick right back up next week.
MLBpitcherlist.com

The Sho Goes On

The most exciting player in baseball smashed yet another record last night. With his fifth-inning blast off of Eduardo Rodriguez, Ohtani broke Hideki Matsui’s record for most home runs by a Japanese-born player in an MLB season. This is an impressive record to hold in and of itself, but it gets even more impressive when you realize that Ohtani broke the record before the All-Star break while pitching every fifth day. Ohtani’s home run was his 32nd of the season and 12th in his last 20 games. He now has four more home runs than Vladimir Guerrero Jr., standing alone on top of the leaderboard as MLB heads towards the All-Star break.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Cole, Yankees to face Greinke, Astros

New York Yankees (45-42, fourth in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (54-35, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (8-4, 2.91 ERA, .96 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (8-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 82 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -108, Yankees -108; over/under is 8...
MLBpitcherlist.com

DFS Plays of the Day – July 9

Happy Friday, folks! Today’s slate is another large one with 14 games in total. The opening act begins with the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles starting at 6:05 PM EST in Camden Yards. Unfortunately, anyone looking for dynamic pitching will be missing out today, and there is a lack of shutdown aces. What does it mean when there isn’t an abundance of elite SPs? That’s right, plenty of high-scoring games with ample value bats. I raised the bar a notch in salary to find those extra juicy value bats at the end with that in mind. Lastly, before lock time, I strongly urge you to keep an eye on any players in the [email protected] game as weather may play a role. As always, good luck today!
MLBbaltimorenews.net

Gerrit Cole throws 129 pitches in Yankees' 1-0 shutout of Astros

Gerrit Cole enjoyed a triumphant return to Minute Maid Park and the New York Yankees made a solo home run from Aaron Judge stand in their 1-0 road win over the Houston Astros Saturday. The Yankees clinched the season series by sending the Astros to their second consecutive shutout loss...
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Must Do One Thing Before Rejoining Red Sox, Dave Bush Says

Watch Tom Brady Hit Incredible 390-Yard Drive Off Tee In 'The Match'. Chris Sale seemingly has been making progress on the comeback trail, but the latest update from Boston Red Sox pitching coach Dave Bush indicates the team is trending toward a slower road back for the ace. Sale tossed...
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bryan Reynolds Has Refined His Approach

In January of 2018, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded their franchise icon Andrew McCutchen to the San Francisco Giants. It was yet another desperation play by former General Manager Bobby Evans, who that same offseason also added Evan Longoria, thinking his team could once again find the team’s patented ‘even year magic’. It took only six months from that point for Evans to sell at the Trade Deadline and move McCutchen to the Yankees. The Pirates, on the other hand, received reliever Kyle Crick and outfielder Bryan Reynolds.
MLBSportsGrid

June 26 MLB Betting Guide: deGrom Day

Mets -1.5 Total: 6.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114) Odds to Win World Series: Phillies +6000 | Mets +850. Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks. All signs point toward an effective outing for deGrom. Although the Phillies have been effective at the plate, a weakness is their higher-than-league-average strikeout rate.
MLBDodger Insider

Mariners Game Day — June 26 at Chicago-AL

AS YOU KNOW…J.P. Crawford extended his hitting streak to 11 games with 2 hits in last night’s game, batting .367 (18x49) with 7 runs scored, 3 doubles, 2 home runs, 8 RBI and 2 stolen bases during the streak (6/13-c), and…AS YOU MAY KNOW…the streak is a career-high for Crawford and a season-high for the Mariners, but…DID YOU KNOW?…the 11-game hitting streak is the longest single-season hitting streak by a Mariners player since Kyle Seager hit safely in 14 straight games from Aug. 8–20, 2019?…is the longest hitting streak by a Mariners shortstop since Jean Segura in 2017 (17 G, April 30 — May 18)…Crawford’s 11-game streak is tied for the 15th-longest in club history as a shortstop (done 10x)…Yuniesky Betancourt and Alex Rodriguez share the club record among Mariners shortstops, each with a streak of 20 games.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Joined Kroger To Raise Vaccine Awareness

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been heavily involved in raising awareness and providing accessibility to the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine during the pandemic, and those efforts recently entailed Mookie Betts joining forces with Kroger Health. Betts appeared at a local Ralphs, where he greeted customers and helped inform those in search...
MLBSportsGrid

MLB Betting Guide for June 29th: Value on the Giants?

Favorites cruised through last night’s slate, winning eight of the 10 games. Home teams are heavy chalk again on Tuesday, with 10 of the 12 available lines favoring the home side. That’s not going to prevent us from finding value on the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook. Here are the...
MLBSportsGrid

June 30 MLB Betting Guide: The Nationals Continue to Win

Braves -1.5 Total: 8.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115) Odds to Win World Series: Mets +850 | Braves +3500. New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks. While there may be concerns with the blister and the potential for Fried to have a shorter outing, look for the Braves bats to get to Peterson, who has a 75% contact rate this season.
MLBESPN

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLBABQJournal

Bregman says he wants to ‘sell out Albuquerque’ in rehab appearance

For Alex Bregman, the road back to full health, the Minute Maid Park and the Houston Astros apparently will run through his hometown. Bregman suggested strongly to the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that one of his final steps back from injury will be a rehab assignment that “hopefully will sell out Albuquerque.”
MLBaudacy.com

Who says no to this Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo?

Forget about the storylines that would come with a Red Sox trade for Anthony Rizzo. We get it, he was a former Red Sox' draft pick who was the most painful part of prying away Adrian Gonzalez from San Diego prior to the 2011 season. Ten years later, it just...

