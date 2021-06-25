EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Friday reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the county, leaving the pandemic fatality total at 2,641.

For the week as of Friday, there have been eight deaths reported - seven were announced on Tuesday and one on Thursday. All other days this week saw no deaths.

Officials have said it is important to note that it can sometimes take months for the health department to confirm a Covid-19 death, so virus fatalities don't usually happen on the same day they're announced.

There were 18 additional cases of the virus reported Friday, placing the number of active infections at 258.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org .

The post No new El Paso Covid deaths Friday; 8 so far for the week appeared first on KVIA .