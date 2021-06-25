Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Paso, TX

No new El Paso Covid deaths Friday; 8 so far for the week

By Jim Parker
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hYtRT_0afYiCoA00

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso public health officials on Friday reported no new Covid-19 deaths in the county, leaving the pandemic fatality total at 2,641.

For the week as of Friday, there have been eight deaths reported - seven were announced on Tuesday and one on Thursday. All other days this week saw no deaths.

Officials have said it is important to note that it can sometimes take months for the health department to confirm a Covid-19 death, so virus fatalities don't usually happen on the same day they're announced.

There were 18 additional cases of the virus reported Friday, placing the number of active infections at 258.

Complete El Paso health department Covid-19 data can be found online at EPstrong.org .

The post No new El Paso Covid deaths Friday; 8 so far for the week appeared first on KVIA .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
El Paso, TX
Government
El Paso, TX
Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Paso Covid#Epstrong Org
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso woman in her 60s dies of Covid despite vaccination

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Pasoan who was fully vaccinated has died of a Covid-19 infection, the first such incident in the Sun City, officials confirmed Thursday. A spokeswoman for the El Paso health department identified the victim as a woman in her 60s with underling health issues. Out of 2,658 El Paso County The post El Paso woman in her 60s dies of Covid despite vaccination appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Statewide Silver Alert for elderly El Pason missing, impaired

El PASO, Texas -- A statewide Silver Alert was issued across Texas on Saturday morning for a missing elderly man from El Paso who is impaired and thought to be at risk. 81-year-old Napolen Burnette was last seen late Friday night in the 11100 block of Northfield on the city's east side. He's described as The post Statewide Silver Alert for elderly El Pason missing, impaired appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso hotel occupancy rate higher than national, state averages

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso leads the entire state of Texas in hotel occupancy at 82%, according to data presented to City Council this week. The next closest occupancy rates are Waco at 69% and Austin at 67%, while the occupancy average for the state is 62%. El Paso's hotel occupancy rate is also The post El Paso hotel occupancy rate higher than national, state averages appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was injured Saturday afternoon when their car flipped over along a street in a central El Paso residential neighborhood. The rollover crash happened near Trowbridge Drive and Pennsylvania Place. What caused it to occur was not immediately known. First-responders said the person inside the car was taken to a The post Motorist hurt when car flips over on central El Paso street appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police probe underway of El Paso boy shot with BB gun

EL PASO, Texas -- An El Paso boy believed to be 12 years old was shot and seriously wounded with a BB gun late Saturday afternoon, prompting a criminal investigation. The incident happened about 4:45 p.m. in the 4600 Harcourt Drive in northeast El Paso. The shooting victim was transported by ambulance to University Medical The post Police probe underway of El Paso boy shot with BB gun appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

14 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week; some victims were in 20s, 30s

EL PASO, Texas -- Fourteen El Pasoans were confirmed to have died from Covid-19 over the past week, health department officials announced Tuesday, with the youngest victims being in their 20s and 30s. Those fatalities brought the a cumulative pandemic death tally in El Paso County to 2,656. The latest victims included: 1 man in The post 14 El Pasoans died from Covid in past week; some victims were in 20s, 30s appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas -- Two people were seriously hurt Saturday in a motorcycle crash along Transmountain Road. First-responders said it happened about 10 a.m. along Transmountain near the picnic area. There was no immediate word on what triggered the crash; the damaged motorcycle was loaded onto a truck trailer and taken away from the scene. The post 2 seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.
Anthony, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Anthony, Sunland Park among safest places to live in New Mexico

ANTHONY, New Mexico -- Two El Paso-area communities are among the safest places to live in New Mexico, according to a new report from Safewise. Safewise looked at the most recent FBI crime data stats including violent crime, package theft and murders, to make their determinations, ABC affiliate KOAT noted. The online publication Only in Your State published The post Anthony, Sunland Park among safest places to live in New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso DA seeks to hire graduate law students as assistant district attorneys

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso District Attorney is seeking the opinion from the Texas Attorney General on whether she can hire graduate law students with "supervised practice cards" as assistant district attorneys. In a letter to the Attorney General's Office, DA Yvonne Rosales said the three graduates she wishes to hire are scheduled The post El Paso DA seeks to hire graduate law students as assistant district attorneys appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso County, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso County ready to vaccinate 50,000 Juarez workers

EL PASO, Texas-- In an effort to boost herd immunity against Covid-19, El Paso County will now be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to Juarez residents beginning Tuesday. The effort is a partnership between the county and the Mexican Consulate, and the vaccines will come from surplus supply that the county has. "I believe The post El Paso County ready to vaccinate 50,000 Juarez workers appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Potholes, rocks & debris litter El Paso streets after recent heavy rains

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso's Streets and Maintenance Department is seeing a high volume of potholes across the city, as well as large amounts of debris in the roadways, after large amounts of rainfall brought to region in recent storms. Salvador Solis, the infrastructure division manager for the city, said Wednesday that the amount The post Potholes, rocks & debris litter El Paso streets after recent heavy rains appeared first on KVIA.
Posted by
KVIA ABC-7

Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso police Crime Scene Unit responded to a northeast El Paso home on Wednesday after a body was found there. The discovery was made in the 4100 block of Fred Wilson Avenue near Gateway South. Initially officers thought it might be a possible suicide, but the response by CSU The post Crime Scene Unit examines northeast El Paso home after body is discovered appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Police say northeast El Paso boy’s ‘suicide’ death is ‘suspicious’

UPDATE, July 8: El Paso police said Thursday that a boy's death the day prior at a home in the 4200 block of Fred Wilson Avenue occurred under "suspicious circumstances." Detectives said the investigation continued into what was initially reported as a "suicide." No further details of the case were provided. ORIGINAL REPORT, July 7: The post Police say northeast El Paso boy’s ‘suicide’ death is ‘suspicious’ appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

‘Keep them out of sight’: El Paso doctor sees increase in children exposed to cleaning products

EL PASO, Texas -- Local doctors say exposures to household cleaning products increased dramatically during the height of the pandemic. As kids have more time on their hands during the summer, it's important to keep an eye on items in order to prevent your kids from getting sick. Dr. Sarah Watkins with Texas Tech Physicians The post ‘Keep them out of sight’: El Paso doctor sees increase in children exposed to cleaning products appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Crash hurts 2, shuts down portion of I-10 in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash injured two people, one seriously, and led to the shutdown late Wednesday afternoon of a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso. The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 4 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. A 911 caller told authorities that one of the two drivers The post Crash hurts 2, shuts down portion of I-10 in west El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man’s body found in van in east El Paso isn’t a homicide case

UPDATE, July 8: Investigators said Thursday that no foul play was suspected in the death of a man whose body was found a day prior in a van in the parking lot of a Home Depot store on El Paso's east side. Police said they were still working to confirm the man's identity, but offered The post Man’s body found in van in east El Paso isn’t a homicide case appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

I-10 in west El Paso reopens after crash that injured 2

EL PASO, Texas -- A traffic crash injured two people, one seriously, and led to the shutdown late Wednesday afternoon of a portion of Interstate 10 in west El Paso for multiple hours. The two-vehicle collision occurred just before 4 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. A 911 caller told authorities that one of The post I-10 in west El Paso reopens after crash that injured 2 appeared first on KVIA.
Texas StatePosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso woman killed in west central Texas after blown tire leads to SUV crash

OZONA, Texas -- An El Paso woman was killed over the holiday weekend when the SUV she was riding in crashed along Interstate 10 in west central Texas, according to state troopers. The crash happened near the unincorporated community of Ozona, which is about 350 miles east of El Paso. According to the Texas Department The post El Paso woman killed in west central Texas after blown tire leads to SUV crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 hurt, 1 arrested after east El Paso fight between neighbors ends in stabbing

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — One man was hospitalized and another was behind bars Tuesday following a fight between east El Paso neighbors that ended in a stabbing. The incident in the 3800 block of Leticia stemmed from what police described as an "ongoing dispute between neighbors." 27–year-old Julio Eduardo Munoz was hospitalized in serious The post 1 hurt, 1 arrested after east El Paso fight between neighbors ends in stabbing appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead in overnight rollover that closed I-10 west at Transmountain

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso police said one person was killed in a rollover crash on I-10 West near Transmountain. It happened just after 5 a.m. Monday morning. I-10 is closed between Artcraft and Transmountain. Police have not released any additional information. Click here for LIVE Traffic Flows. The post 1 dead in overnight rollover that closed I-10 west at Transmountain appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 0

Community Policy