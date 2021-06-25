Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Top Things Music Video Directors Can Learn from Director Ali’s Success

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic video production varies from one director to another. The metric by which music video directors are ranked largely depends on the overall quality of the projects. They have the accountability to make the music video perfect to suit the artist they are working with. They should ensure that the music is appealing and pleasing to the fans and portrays the style and brand of the artist effectively. Generally, a music video director is a leadership role that demands more than just focusing on the music. It requires excellent mastery of the technical aspects of the industry with constant updates on the happenings in the industry.

thisis50.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video Director#Music Videos#Music Industry#Music Catalog#Celebrities#Klvdr
Related
Beloit, WIJanesville Gazette

Beloit symphony director known for his musical sleuthing

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) — If you know any rap artists who are plagiarizing beats or lyrics, Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra (BJSO) Music Director Rob Tomaro might be writing a report on them. While he’s best known for conducting in Rock County, Tomaro’s professional skills are in high demand across the country for his work in forensic musicology.
Kansas City Star

Born to Conduct: Film charts Met music director’s ascent

“Now I will conduct a short excerpt from Ravel’s ‘Bolero,’” the Metropolitan Opera’s future music director announces proudly. It’s Yannick Nezet-Seguin, but he’s not the figure familiar to opera lovers on the podium of one of the world’s great concert halls. Instead, he’s a fourth-grader addressing the talent show at Saint-Isaac-Jogues primary school in Montreal.
MusicNME

Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Dave Keuning

With the world on pause in 2020, Dave Keuning, guitarist and founding member of The Killers, decided to play. Embracing the full wealth of his creativity, and inspired by the social and political chaos defining the past few years, he got to work in his home studio, having fun with “guitar solos and nine-minute long songs” and welcoming the freedom of working alone. What resulted was new album ‘A Mild Case of Everything’, a collection of 16-tracks with a sound ranging from guitar rock to synth-pop, and lyrics about political uncertainty and the necessity of unity.
A.V. Club

Sam Zvibleman on steering Pen15 from the director’s chair in season 2

Hulu’s sublime Pen15 manages to turn the most awkward kind of humor into riveting and relatable comedy. Created by Maya Erskine, Anna Konkle, and Sam Zvibleman, the half-hour series stars Erskine and Konkle, who play their 13-year-old middle school selves. Their performance is unnervingly accurate, adding to the heightened cringe factor of the show. In its second season, Pen15 waded into the emotional trenches of Maya and Anna’s coming-of-age, including pursuing crushes, discovering the pros and cons of working on the school play, and briefly believing they’re both witches in episode three, “Vendy Wiccany.”
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Musical director's pedal car trip takes him way back

Larry Cervi usually reads the Post-Gazette on Sundays. An 85-year-old longtime teacher of theater, baton twirling and English, he heads straight for local news and the obituaries, looking for friends and former students who might have passed away. But in early June, he also came across the goodness story “Green Tree man makes and gives away special cars as he pedals joy,” which served him in more ways than one.
MusicThrillist

The 5 Most Surprising Things We Learned From Netflix's 'This Is Pop'

The docuseries is a fun look back at the some of the most pivotal moments in pop music history. Defining the musical genre of pop is a damn-near impossible task simply because "popular music" is always changing. What's considered pop today may not even be sonically aligned with last week's highest charting songs, let alone the hits that ruled the airwaves 10 years ago. Thus, Netflix's insightful new music docuseries This Is Pop doesn't set out to analyze and dissect the sonic elements that qualify as song as pop. Instead, the eight-part series explores some of the most pivotal moments in the history of the genre.
Theater & Danceradionowindy.com

New Music & Videos This Week From Billie Eilish, BTS, The Kid Laroi & more

It’s our favorite day again, FRIDAY!!! And we got a bunch of new music and videos this week. First we got Billie Eilish who’s been preparing for her upcoming album release July 30th for “Happier Than Ever.” But she’s given us a handful of singles to hold us over until then. Today she dropped her latest ” NDA” and she said this might be her favorite video that she’s ever directed.
theviolinchannel.com

Opéra de Nice Appoints Next Music Director

Born in Milan, Callegari is most well known for his interpretations of Verdi's works. He will succeed György Ráth, who has held the position for three years. A graduate of the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory, Callegari has held principal conductor positions of the Wexford Festival and Royal Flanders Philharmonic Orchestra. Additionally, he has directed major operatic works at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, La Scala in Milan, and the Opéra National de Paris, among other notable operatic and symphonic ensembles worldwide.
theviolinchannel.com

Valencia’s Palau de Les Arts Announces New Music Director

The American conductor will be directing two opera productions and two symphonic programs each season across the next four years with the Orquestra de la Comunitat Valenciana, the opera house's resident orchestra. In addition to this position, he was recently appointed as Principal Guest Conductor of the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra...
starradiovegas.com

Billie Eilish’s Self-Directed ‘NDA’ Music Video: Fan Reactions

Billie Eilish dropped a new song and music video (whic she directed) last night at midnight (July 9) for “NDA,” off her forthcoming album Happier Than Ever. The video is set in the dark night, with a car’s wheel in focus. It comes to an abrupt stop and we see Billie emerge from a long empty road. Trippy visuals of her head glitching or overlapping each other as she sings, “Got a stalker walkin’ up and down the street / Says he’s Satan and he’d like to meet.”
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

Ed Sheeran Debuts ‘Bad Habits’ Acoustic Music Video

Ed Sheeran may be one of modern music’s biggest stars, but he also has a knack for not resting on said status. Instead, he’s renowned for embarking on all-out campaigns in support of his releases. Case in point newest single ‘Bad Habits.’. Already a chart-topper on home-soil and a top...
MusicPopculture

Jennifer Lopez Shades Her Ex Alex Rodriguez by Flipping Him off in New Music Video

Jennifer Lopez seemingly shaded her ex, Alex Rodriguez, by flipping off a stand-in boyfriend in her new music video. Lopez recently dropped the music video for her new song, "Cambia El Paso," a collaboration with reggaeton musician Rauw Alejandro. In the video, Lopez grows increasingly frustrated with her partner, played by an actor, and at one point she flips him the middle finger to express her anger.

Comments / 0

Community Policy