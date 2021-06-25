Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Why Is Everyone in The Hip-Hop Scene Talking About Jeff Krammer

By Hardcore Flava
thisis50.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Krammer is a young rapper from New York who started making music at the age of 15. It all started with a basketball dream, but he was later drawn to hip-hop music. His inspiration from the various hip-hop music played during basketball games pushed him to freestyle with his friends. He was the best among his friends and they could recognize his talent as a rapper and musician. His friends pushed Jeff to take up music and work on his talent. He realized his talent and decided to work on it.

thisis50.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hip Hop Music#Basketball#Music Industry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Beauty & Fashionthesource.com

Black Music Inspires: Hip Hop Was Created with No Boundaries

To understand how Black music and hip-hop inspires the world, you need to understand what hip-hop is and what it represents. The birth of hip-hop came about when black communities needed a space to channel their expressions of the oppression they faced in America during the 1970s. At the epi...
MusicBillboard

Origins of Hip-Hop and Rap Explored In Smithsonian 'Anthology'

In advance of its approaching fifth anniversary in September, the National Museum of African American History and Culture — in partnership with Smithsonian Folkways Recordings — has slated Aug. 20 as the release date for the Smithsonian Anthology of Hip-Hop and Rap. Described as a “first-of-its-kind collection,” the co-production chronicles...
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

The Re-Opening Of The World...Hip Hop Show

We continue to rock on for another dope episode of World Hip Hop. We rock for you. You can spread the word about us, just like gossip, lol. You know we rock the planet with fly musical joints. We don’t hold back. So lets get intense on purpose for the grand wizard Crazy Dj Bazarro on the mix. Go!!!
Hip Hopbtrtoday.com

The Super Independent World Hip Hop Mix

It’s hot! Let’s rock the world with another episode of World Hip Hop madness. Shoutout to all the good people from around the world. Turn the music up in ya backyard, front yard, car, phone, or whatever. Rock to the sounds of Crazy DJ Bazarro. Pull up!!!
Hip Hopthisis50.com

Is Criminal Activity a Catalyst for Fame in Hip-Hop?

I find myself struggling to maintain hope in my feelings toward today’s current hip hop climate. The pervasive acceptance of criminal activity and its use to propel kids to stardom has been seen time and time again. Various artists receive minimal local support or progress slowly under-the-radar for years, then after the reporting of major criminal activity or a sudden string of unfortunate events within their personal life, the artist seemingly gains mass attention. Within recent years, we’ve seen the careers of artists like Tay K, Da Baby, YNW Melly, NBA Youngboy, Bandman Kevo, King Von sky rocket after criminal activity has been highlighted and widely publicized.
Musicthisis50.com

Aimée is just getting started with new video and freestyle for “Impatient”

Aimée is a upcoming artist from Toronto, Canada who has been passionate about music and arts from a tender age. Writing poetry and rhymes or even listening to some of her idols for example: Missy Elliot, Busta Rhymes or of modern times Nicki Minaj. Aimee is the definition of “hard work pays off,” working day and night to perfect her craft and accomplish her goals. Aside from music Aimée has had a successful modelling career being one of the models on the Toronto Raptors billboard.
Musickdll.org

Hip-Hop Classic Is Turned Into A Pro-Vaccine Anthem

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The classic song "Back That Thang Up" got a makeover for the COVID era. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "VAX THAT THANG UP") JUVENILE, MANNIE FRESH AND MIA X: (Rapping) Girl, you looks good. Won't you vax that thang up? You's a handsome young brother. Won't you vax that thang up?
Brooklyn, NYWave of Long Island

Hip Hop From The Rock

Welcome. Today I want to take about lyrics, rhymes, or as the youth call them today BARS. It is important for me to not just talk about the music that gave me the opportunity to take care of my family and myself, with terms (IE slang) that leave people out of the conversation. So my hope is to include as many who are interested. So here goes…
Musicthisis50.com

Elektrohorse- Ride Like A Horse (Official Music Video)

We should put “Country” song in quotation marks because this is definitely NOT a traditional Country song by any stretch of the imagination. But riding off the recent successes of Lil Nas X “Old Town Road” and Blanco Brown “The Git Up,” Elektrohorse thought this was the perfect lane for one of his singles. Check out the video for the song below and let us know what you think! (I bet I can guess your reaction.) This is a upbeat cowgirl booty shaking anthem that leaves nothing to the imagination that narrates a long night at a bar. elektrohorse drops a tone loc/ long ranger style vocal that makes everyone want to ride it like a horse. most people will think its very explicit but uts basically a long night of fun.
WWEBleacher Report

Why WWE's Moves to Embrace Hip-Hop Culture Are Refreshing and Exciting

On Wednesday, WWE shook entertainment news outlets with the announcement that Friday Night SmackDown will be a part of Rolling Loud Miami 2021 on July 23. Collaborating with the popular annual rap music festival is the company's latest attempt to branch off into an eager and relevant hip-hop audience. Frankly, it's long overdue.
MusicPosted by
GQMagazine

DJ Drama Hears You Talking

DJ Drama is well aware of the antagonistic relationship he has with some listeners. His bellowed rants and catchphrases—who can forget “Barack ODRAMA”—atop revered mixtapes like T.I.’s Down With the King, Jeezy’s Trap Or Die, Lil Wayne’s Dedication series, and his own Gangsta Grillz, ensured that he was seen and heard as hip-hop’s premier mixtape DJ, but they also came off as grating and intrusive to a section of rap fans. The spirit of Gangsta Grillz lives on through Tyler, the Creator’s latest album, Call Me If You Get Lost, where the 43-year-old Drama can be heard talking his shit throughout, for old time’s sake. Many love it, others hate it—which Drama is fine with, because dissenting opinions have never impeded him.
Musicthisis50.com

Meet International Show, a power-player shaking the grounds of the music industry.

Introducing the Boston talent with something fundamental to say and an amazingly catchy way of saying it!. Hailing from Boston, Massachusetts, International Show is not your average artist. He is so much more than a musician because he wears many hats in his quest to create a genuine connection with the audience and connect with people through wonderful music. Today, International Show stands out for his excellent work in various creative capacities. He happens to be a music composer, as well as a producer, performer, and songwriter. Not one to shy away from creative challenges, International Show is always willing to try new ideas and test new opportunities to set the bar higher and come up with new ideas to engage the audience. Currently, the artist is on the lookout for new and innovative ways to keep expanding his audience, and he is planning on performing live soon, as soon as this COVID-19 madness finally becomes less of a concern in the world! After all, International Show is a master at telling stories. Each of his songs shares a solid and inspiring message to remind people that anything is possible with the right attitude. International Show himself wasn’t always in the suitable place where he finds himself today. Before embracing God, he had a difficult upbringing, plagued by homelessness and even broken family stories. However, he could get closer to Jesus and eventually use his gift for making music as a force for good in this world. He wanted to tell his story so that others might learn from his experiences, bad or good, to find some much-needed guidance in their lives.
CelebritiesPosted by
Club 93.7

These Rappers Have the Longest Gaps Between Albums

Good things take time, especially when there’s a creative component attached to it. And if you’re a genuine fan of hip-hop, you already know that some of the game’s most certified talents have breaks in their catalogs that span across decades. The first artist that comes to mind is Kendrick...
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Vogue Magazine

Why Is Everyone Talking About the “Cat Person” Short Story Again?

At times, it seems as though “the discourse”—a.k.a. what’s being obsessively discussed on Twitter, a site that consumes more of my time and brain space than I like to admit—is cyclical. Four years after the release of “Cat Person,” a short story about a hookup gone wrong written by author Kristen Roupenian for The New Yorker, we’re somehow debating it again, as though the furor that accompanied its initial reception wasn’t enough. Below, get all the answers to your questions about why, exactly, the story is back in the ether.

Comments / 0

Community Policy