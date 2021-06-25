Santen earns FDA approval for cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion eye drops to treat vernal keratoconjunctivitis

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSanten Inc. announced Thursday that the U.S. FDA has approved Verkazia (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.1% eye drops to treat vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC). Santen Inc. announced Thursday that the U.S. FDA has approved Verkazia (cyclosporine ophthalmic emulsion) 0.1% eye drops to treat vernal keratoconjunctivitis (VKC). According to the company, Verkazia is...

