State board approves money for redevelopment projects in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Ft Dodge, Newton
The Iowa Economic Development Board has approved provisional funding from new hotel/motel and sales tax revenues for six Reinvestment Districts. The City of Ames has approval to spend $10 million on a proposed downtown district that includes an indoor aquatics center and a new full-service hotel. Cedar Rapids received $9 million for developing residential and hotel spaces and entertainment venues.www.radioiowa.com