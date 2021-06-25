Cancel
Scarlet Nexus unleashes its power in new launch trailer

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAction RPG Scarlet Nexus is out today for Xbox, PlayStation and PC and of course there’s a launch trailer to mark the occasion. As previously established, you play as Other Suppression Force soldiers Kasane or Yuito. You’ll be using your weapons and psychic abilities to defend your home from an invading force known as the Others. You’ll get to lift, break and throw the environment and build up attack combos, and explore a futuristic Japan that blends Japanese Anime and Western sc-fi.

