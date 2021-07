The Xbox Series X remains in high demand, and while it's been a slower period for restocks recently, we do expect to see stock at online retailers pick back up in the coming weeks. Target is one to keep your eyes on, as the store is now dropping Xbox Series X stock online every morning--the caveat here is that stock is extremely limited and available based on your local store. Meanwhile, Xbox Series X All Access bundles continue to be a great option as well, as they tend to stick around much longer than standalone consoles--these are a great deal if you're someone who'd be paying for Game Pass Ultimate regardless. Microsoft's own Console Purchase Pilot program offers another way to get your hands on the Xbox Series X, but there's no word on when the next wave of Xbox Insiders will be invited to buy a Series X.