A cruise ship has sailed into port after a number of crew members tested positive for Covid-19, just weeks before departing on its first voyage as restrictions are lifted.The Queen Elizabeth ship, owned by cruise line Cunard, said it had “detected a small number” of infections among crew members. Cruising got a tentative go-ahead from England from 17 May, following a widespread ban in March 2020. Various restrictions are in place: ship capacity is limited to 1,000 passengers, and all must be residents of the British Isles. At present, all UK cruise lines are operating “staycation cruises” around Britain. Many...